BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Philips to cut 4K jobs as company faces multiple challenges: CEO

NewsWire
0
0

Tech firm Philips on Monday announced to slash 4,000 jobs as the company faces “multiple challenges” which was reflected in its Q3 earnings.

New Philips CEO Roy Jakobs said the move to improve productivity and agility “includes the difficult, but necessary decision to immediately reduce our workforce by around 4,000 roles globally, which we do not take lightly and will implement with respect towards impacted colleagues.”

The job cuts represent over 5 per cent of the company’s workforce.

“These initial actions are needed to start turning the company around in order to realise Philips’ profitable growth potential and create value for all our stakeholders,” Jakobs added.

The company reported a net loss of 1.33 billion euros ($1.31 billion) compared with a year-ago profit of 2.97 billion euros.

Jakobs, who took over as CEO last week, is cutting R&D, consolidating suppliers and warehouses as well as adding dual sourcing of components.

“We face multiple challenges and our Q3 2022 performance reflects this. Although Philips’ strategy and solutions resonate with our stakeholders, we have not lived up to their expectations in recent years,” said Jakobs.

“My immediate priority is therefore to improve execution so that we can start rebuilding the trust of patients, consumers and customers, as well as shareholders and our other stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

Jakobs says the company will continue to review areas to further improve its supply operations and simplify the way of working and remove organisational complexity.

“We will elaborate further on our plans for Philips at our fourth quarter and annual results publication in January 2023,” he added.

20221024-153804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Puducherry UT to pass budget before August 31

    K’taka to set up industrial township at Kolar Gold Field

    Amazon may expand its grocery delivery business: Report

    ICICI Bank trading record high in morning trade