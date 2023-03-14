INDIA

Phishing link received on Gurugram police chief’s number, case registered

Gurugram police have registered a case against an unidentified fraudster for allegedly sending a phishing link on the official number of the Gurugram Police Commissioner.

A complaint was filed by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at the commissioner’s office, who, on March 2, was using the phone when the message comprising the phishing link was received from an unknown number.

According to the complainant, the fake message, which mentioned the name of a noted bank, reads: “Netbanking will be suspended today please update your PAN card and visit the link below.”

“The number on which the message was received was an official number and was not registered with the bank,” the ASI asserted, adding when the link address was clicked, it turned out to be a fake one.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against an unknown fraudster at Cybercrime (West) Police Station.

The police said that they have put the mobile number on surveillance and are trying to identify the accused.

