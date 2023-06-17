A penalty in the last 10 seconds of the game by Igor Chiseliov secured Maharashtra Ironmen a thrilling 33-32 win against Garvit Gujarat in Match 20 of the inaugural Premier Handball League (PHL) here on Saturday.

The fiercest attacking duo in the league, Maharashtra Ironmen’s Chiseliov and Jalal Kiani looked on-song as they were able to score freely in the opening minutes of the game. Farhad Shafiei Alavijeh in the Gujarat goal started making astounding saves after Maharashtra’s initial on-slaught slowed down, which allowed his team to find a way back into the game. Harender Singh Nain of Garvit Gujarat was playing out of his skin as he was shooting with devastating effect which helped Gujarat establish a slender lead. By the 15th minute mark, the scores read 7-8 in favour of Gujarat.

Harender Singh and Tarun Thakur were combining expertly and were being supported well by Mohit Ghanghas who helped Gujarat to maintain their slender lead as Maharashtra’s attacking on-slaught ensued. Farhad Shafiei was also putting on a masterclass in the Gujarat goal as he continued making phenomenal saves. Naveen Deshwal in the Ironmen goal was also showcasing why he is one of the standout keepers in the league as he made some crucial saves to make sure the game was finely poised heading into the halftime break. As the first period came to a close the scores read 16-16 as a dramatic second half beckoned.

Both teams started the second half at a blistering pace as they were matching each other blow for blow. Harender Singh Nain in attack and Farhad Shafiei in goal were playing like men possessed as Gujarat kept hold of their slender lead. Both teams were neck to neck as both teams were evenly matched going forward. Deshwal in the Ironmen goal was also playing well as he was making crucial saves to deny Gujarat to establish a considerable lead. While Chiseliov and co. were matching Gujarat stride for stride the two teams were almost inseparable by the 45th-minute mark as the scores read 24-23 in favour of Ironmen.

Sumit Ghanghas, Mohit Punia and Sumit Kumar also effectively started supporting Kiani and Chiseliov which allowed the Ironmen to take a two-goal lead for the first time in the game going into the last 10 minutes. The game was headed for a thrilling final minute as Gujarat cut short the deficit to a solitary goal swiftly thanks to their captain Avin Khatkar and Harender Singh.

The game was tied at 32-all with 30 seconds left to play in the game. Maharashtra Ironmen were awarded a penalty in the dying embers of the game which Igor Chiseliov thumped past Frahad to make sure his team come away with the victory in the hotly-contested match.

Igor Chiseliov was the top scorer for the Ironmen in this game with 12 goals, while Harender Singh Nain was the top scorer for Garvit Gujarat with 8 goals. Jalal Kiani of the Maharashtra Ironmen was adjudged the most valuable player of the match for his all-round attacking display in the match.

