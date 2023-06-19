Rajasthan Patriots secured a classy victory over the Delhi Panzers in a game that ended 35-30 in their favour. The Patriots put in a resolute performance in defence and an explosive performance in attack to claim the victory.

The Rajasthan Patriots alongside the Telugu Talons and Maharashtra Ironmen had already secured a spot in the semifinals as they were getting ready to take on the Delhi Panzers. The Panzers on the other hand needed a win to clinch a spot in the semifinals.

The Delhi Panzers started the game on the front foot as Jasmeet Singh was in lethal form. His goals in the opening minutes of the game saw his team take the lead early on in the game.

Nevertheless, Arjun Lakra came to life soon after as he single-handedly dragged his team back into the game with some acrobatic finishing. By the 15th minute mark, the scores were level at 6-all as Jasmeet and Arjun were shining for their respective teams in the opening minutes.

Rajasthan Patriots slowly took control of the game from thereon. Sumit and Mohit Ghanghas started supporting Arjun going forward. In defence, Atul Kumar was doing his bit as he made some excellent saves and was marshalling his defence superbly as they were giving very little time and space to the Delhi players in possession. This allowed the Patriots to extend their lead as by halftime the scores read 16-13 in favour of the Patriots.

The Panzers looked for a swift start to the second half as they were looking to cut short the deficit. Bhupender Ghanghas who was kept relatively quiet in the first period found his finishing touch in the second half.

He was seeing more of the ball on the wings and was able to score more consistently. However, the trio of Mohit Ghanghas, Sumit and Arjun Lakra were highly effective in the attack as they helped their team to maintain their lead.

Elmuratov Sardor in the Delhi Panzers goal was trying his level best to make sure his team stays in the game, but Delhi was floundering to exploit the gaps in the Rajasthan Patriots’ defence while attacking.

Halfway through the second half the scores read 25-22 in favour of the Rajasthan Patriots. Both teams were exchanging blows constantly going into the last 10 minutes of the game and Delhi were struggling to bridge the gap. Rajasthan looked in complete control of the game and were managing to stay ahead of the Panzers.

In the hopes to put the game to bed Dmitry Kireev, Hardev Singh and Happy Singh of the Patriots helped their team extend their lead. The Panzers looked deflated as the game came to a close, the scores read 35-30 in favour of the Rajasthan Patriots.

Bhupender Ghanghas was the top scorer for the Delhi Panzers in the encounter with eight goals, while Arjun Lakra was the top scorer for the Rajasthan Patriots with eight goals also. Dmitry Kireev was awarded the most valuable player of the match for his dominant display in attack.

20230619-234007