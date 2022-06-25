Grammy-nominated indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers, who has been outspoken about abortion rights since news of the impending Roe v. Wade overturn by the U.S. Supreme Court was first leaked earlier this year, made no bones about her feelings during her set at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Friday, reports ‘Variety’.

“In all honesty, [the festival is] like super surreal and fun, but I’m having like the shittiest day,” the 27-year-old artiste told the crowd. “Are there any Americans here? [Who want to say] ‘F*** the Supreme Court’ on three?,” she shouted before leading a chant of “F*** the Supreme Court!” She concluded: “F*** that shit. F*** America. Like, f*** you. All these irrelevant old mother******s trying to tell us what to do with our f***ing bodies.”

Earlier this year, Bridgers tweeted: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now.”

On Friday, she tweeted simply “F***ing evil”, with no need to spell out what she was referring to, and added a link to the Mariposa Fund abortion-care providers.

20220625-104203