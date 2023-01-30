Actress Phoebe Dynevor isn’t coming back to ‘Bridgerton’ for its third season.

The ‘Fair Play’ star will not be reviving her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the Shonda Rhimes-created Netflix smash hit for the next set of episodes.

But, she is “excited” to watch along like everyone else as her on-screen brother Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington — played by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan respectively -have their love story take centre stage, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Asked if she will be back as Daphne, the 27-year-old actress told Screen Rant: “Sadly not in season three. Potentially in the future. But season three, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

The first season of ‘Bridgerton’ followed the romance between Daphne and the Duke of Hastings, and following the conclusion of the story, Phoebe’s co-star Rege-Jean Page confirmed he wouldn’t be returning as her on-screen husband for future seasons of the show.

‘Female First UK’ further states that Phoebe previously admitted she thought Rege-Jean’s departure put a “spanner” in the production.

She said: “I had a bit of a heads up so I knew but yeah, I guess it is a spanner. But again, the show centers around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show”.

But she knew that it ultimately wouldn’t have an impact on future seasons, with the second season of the saga – which is based on Julia Quinn’s novel series – centred around a love triangle between Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and half-sisters Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

Speaking ahead of the second season, she said: “I think fans of the books know that every (season) is about a different sibling. And we’re very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny, who plays Anthony. Obviously it’s sad to see (Page) go but I’m looking forward to being reunited with my family.”

