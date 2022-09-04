INDIA

Phogat murder case: Goa cops visit PA Sangwan’s flat in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

As part of their investigation into the murder case of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, a Goa police team visited her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan’s rented flat here in Gurgaon Greens society located in Sector-102.

According to sources, Sangwan had taken flat number 901 on rent for Rs 22,000 per month in Gurgaon Greens about three months ago.

For this, police verification was also done.

When Sudhir Sangwan had taken the flat on rent, he had mentioned Sonali Phogat as his wife in documents.

This flat on rent in Gurgaon Greens was in the name of Krishnakant Tiwari.

Before leaving for Goa, Phogat and Sangwan had parked their Tata Safari car in the society and took a taxi to the airport.

Goa Police had reached the residential society around 2.45 p.m. accompanied by the Gurugram police and relatives of Sonali Phogat and left around 7.15 p.m. on Sunday.

An official of a Goa police team told the media that they took possession of jewellery, some documents, her passport and the driving licence of Sudhir Sangwan from the Tata Safari car parked in the society parking area.

Some relatives had earlier alleged that Phogat’s associate Sudhir Sangwan was eyeing her property.

“We are investigating the matter from all possible angles. However, the matter is under probe so at this stage we can not divulge more details of the case,” a Goa police officer told reporters.

20220904-220403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MP govt to set up luxurious old-age home with nominal rates

    Guardians of the forest: MP village’s legacy of collective action keeps...

    Navy officer drowns off Chennai beach, body retrieved

    ICCR to launch India Alumni Portal for foreign students