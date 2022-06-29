Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment has now announced the release date of their most anticipated horror comedy, ‘Phone Bhoot’ which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter as the main cast. As per their announcement the movie arrives in cinemas on October 7, 2022.

Along with the release date announcement the makers have also shared a first look poster of the movie. Sharing the same, Farhan wrote on his social media, “#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you.” (Welcome to the world of #PhoneBhoot)

Here is his tweet:

The movie has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran. The project is being backed by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

On the work front, Katrina’s last release was the 2021 Akshay Kumar starrer, ‘Sooryavanshi’. Besides ‘Phone Bhoot’ Katrina will also be seen in ‘Merry Christmas’ this year and she also has ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan in her kitty. Her ‘Jee Le Zara’ which Farhan Akhtar’s comeback to directorial has reportedly been delayed. The movie was supposed to start shooting later this year but this has been pushed to sometime next year due to the fact that besides Katrina, the movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and all three stars are super busy and cannot give bulk combination dates for this project in 2022. Siddhant Chaturvedi, in the meanwhile, was last seen in ‘Gehraiyaan’ and he has ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and ‘Yudhra’ in the pipeline. Ishaan Khatter was last seen in ‘Pippa’.