Phone tapping allegations by two MLAs have rocked Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

A day after senior leader and MLA from Venkatagiri constituency Anam Ramanarayana Reddy alleged that two of his phones were being tapped as well as those of this his personal assistants, MLA from Nellore Rural constituency, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy hinted at leaving the party.

After making the sensational allegations that his phone is being tapped, Sridhar Reddy addressed a news conference in Nellore on Wednesday.

He declared that he would not contest the next elections on a YSRCP ticket, adding that he would lodge a complaint with the Union Home Ministry.

Stating that he suffered humiliations out of respect for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and worked for the party with sincerity, Sridhar Reddy made it clear that he would not tolerate suspicions.

He also remarked that phone tapping was not possible without orders from the Chief Minister

He claimed that four months ago, an Indian Police Service (IPS) official had told him that his phone was being tapped but he did not believe this as he was not indulging in any illegal business or anti-party activity.

“About 20 days ago, I found evidence that my phone was being tapped,” he said.

He also asked the chief minister what would be his reaction if the BJP government at the Centre taps his phone or that of government advisor (political affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy or YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader Vijayasai Reddy.

The MLA said it was unfortunate that without seeking clarification from him, some party leaders stated that he leveled the allegations as he was trying to defect to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and that a new incharge would be appointed.

Sridhar Reddy challenged the ruling party leaders to prove that his phone was not tapped.

On Tuesday, Ramanarayana Reddy, also a former minister, had alleged that his movements were being closely watched and his phones tapped after he had flagged the mafia activities in Nellore about one-and-half years ago.

The veteran leader said he feared a threat to his life.

Following Ramanarayana Reddy’s allegation, YSRCP stripped him of the party in-charge post.

He was replaced by Nedrumalli Ramakumar Reddy, son of former Chief Minister Nedrumalli Janardhan Reddy.

