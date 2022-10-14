BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

PhonePe enables Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform for UPI

NewsWire
0
0

India’s leading FinTech platform PhonePe on Friday announced the enablement of the UPI Unified Dispute and Issue Resolution (UDIR) system. This has led to a significant improvement in the dispute resolution time on PhonePe.

UDIR is an automated, single-channel redressal system designed to seamlessly address customer issues and complaints regarding pending transactions and provide speedy dispute resolution online instead of manual file-based processes.

“From the early days of UPI launch over 6 years back to now, there has been a consistent focus on improving the success rates and transaction experience by the entire ecosystem driven by NPCI. We would like to thank the RBI for introducing the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) functionality which has further strengthened consumers’ belief in UPI,” Deep Agrawal, Head, Payments, PhonePe, said in a statement.

“We are already seeing the benefit translate into higher customer NPS. This fosters transparency and helps nurture a deeper trust in the current payment infrastructure, which is the ultimate stepping stone for scaling the ecosystem towards deeper financial access and inclusion,” Agrawal added.

The Complaint Management System allows customers to raise a complaint directly through the PhonePe app, which is then assigned to the relevant bank/PSP involved in the transaction through an automated manner for resolution.

There are three functionalities enabled currently through UDIR.

Status finalisation for pending transactions — post implementation of UDIR, we are seeing about a 50 per cent improvement in resolution time.

Confirmation of refund credit to the remitters’ bank account in case of failed transactions. The ability for consumers to raise complaints can be resolved in an automated manner by the respective banks/PSPs.

20221014-113202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Investors will monitor impact of inflation, front-loading of rate hikes by...

    LivFin targets to achieve Rs 800 cr AUM by March 2023:...

    Daily Shimla-Delhi flights from Sep 6

    Land acquisition for Ganga Expressway completed, 56% progress in C&G work:...