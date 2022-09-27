Leading fintech platform PhonePe on Tuesday announced the opening of its new office in Pune that will be able to accommodate close to 400 employees and will be fully functional from this week.

The new office, spread across an area of 50,000 square feet, has been designed with plenty of open spaces allowing for effective collaboration and interaction among teams, the company said in a statement.

In addition to the dynamic work spaces, the new office has a 3,000 square feet cafeteria that will serve local and multi-cuisine food for the company’s diverse employee base.

In line with the company’s gender diversity and inclusion mission, the new space offers inclusive and gender neutral spaces, fostering a safe and friendly workspace, the company added.

With over 40 crore registered users, one in four Indians are now on PhonePe.

The company has also successfully digitized 3.2 crore offline merchants spread across tier 2,3,4 and beyond, covering 99 per cent pin codes in the country.

PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017, providing users with a safe and convenient option to buy 24-karat gold, and has recently also launched silver on its platform.

Using PhonePe, users can also send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, pay at stores and make all their utility payments.

PhonePe was recently recognised as the “Most Trusted Brand for Digital Payments” as per the Brand Trust Report 2022 by Trust Research Advisory (TRA).

