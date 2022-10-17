INDIASCI-TECH

PhonePe’s ‘Golden Days’ to make Dhanteras exciting for users

As part of the Golden Days campaign, India’s leading fintech platform, PhonePe on Monday announced that it is bringing exciting offers on gold and silver purchases for Dhanteras 2022.

PhonePe said its users can benefit from the Dhanteras offers and get a cashback of up to Rs 2,500 on gold and Rs 500 on silver purchases.

“Dhanteras being an auspicious time to buy gold and silver, PhonePe is offering exciting discounts for its users for gold and silver purchases of Rs 1,000 or more on the app,” the company said in a statement.

“Customers who pay for their Gold or Silver purchases — digital, coins or bars between September 26 and October 26, 2022, are eligible for the cashback offer,” it added.

PhonePe said customers can buy 24K gold and silver of the highest 99.99 per cent purity on the platform. A purity certificate is provided against each purchase of gold coins.

Customers can also choose to get insured doorstep delivery for high-quality gold and silver coins and bars. Certified 24K gold purchased digitally for accumulation carries zero making charges and is stored in free and insured bank-grade gold lockers.

Here is a step-by-step process to buy gold on the platform:

Step 1: On the PhonePe homepage, click on the wealth icon at the bottom.

Step 2: Next, click on the Gold/Silver icon based on your purchase preference.

Step 3: Click on ‘Start Accumulating’ or ‘Buy More Gold’. Alternatively, you can click on any of the Gold/Silver coins below if you wish to purchase and have your coin delivered to your doorstep.

Step 4: Enter the amount and click on ‘Proceed’.

Step 5: Lastly, click on ‘Proceed to Pay’ to complete the purchase.

