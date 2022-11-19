ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Phool Khile Hain Gulshan, Gulshan’ hostess, actress, Tabassum passes away

Veteran Bollywood actress Tabassum – who hosted the iconic television series “Phool Khile Hain, Gulshan Gulshan” on Doordarshan for two decades, has passed away following a massive cardiac arrest, her son Hoshang said here on Saturday. She was 78.

Rushed to a private hospital after she suffered chest pain, Tabassum breathed her last around 8.40 p.m. on Friday, he said.

She is survived by her son, and other relatives including her brother-in-law and actor Arun Govil, famous for playing Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s TV serial “Ramayan”.

“Her funeral rites were also completed late last night itself,” Hoshang told IANS.

20221119-190802

