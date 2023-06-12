A photo of a fishing net stuck to the antlers of a deer in Karnataka’s Nagarhole Tiger Reserve has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over illegal fishing activity in the restricted forest area.

Wildlife activists have demanded action from the authorities against the violations and also urged to locate the deer and remove the fishing net stuck to its antlers.

One of the visitors who had gone to a jungle safari ride in Kakanakote area in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve noticed the deer struggling to get rid of the fishing net stuck to its horns and clicked the photo. The photo has gone viral on social media.

Authorities have explained that the deer was spotted near D.B. Kuppe forest close to the Kabini backwaters.

Fishermen living close to the forests in Bandipur and Nagarhole often spread fishing nets in the Kabini backwaters to catch fish.

Sometimes, those fishing nets which remain in the water and find their way to the banks.

All kinds of wild animals go to the backwaters to drink water and these fishing nets prove fatal for them. They get stuck to their legs, necks and horns.

Sometimes elephants also struggle to get rid of these fishing nets.

In 2021, forest authorities and fire personnel had rescued an elephant which got stuck in a fishing net and could not come out of the water.

The wildlife activists have also demanded the forest authorities to launch operations at the backwaters and water bodies to find fishing nets.

Harshakumar Chikkanaragund, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Director, Nagarhole Tiger Reserve stated that the action would be taken in this regard.

20230612-122803