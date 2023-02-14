Principal photography for Guy Ritchie’s World War II movie ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ begins next Monday in Turkey, reports ‘Variety’.

Acknowledging the devastating earthquake that has ravaged parts of the country, Ritchie and the producers noted that the shoot will take place “several hundred miles from the epicentre” of the disaster, according to ‘Variety’.

The film stars Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer and Cary Elwes, among others. The studio is targeting a 2024 wide theatrical release and it can be viewed in India on Prime Video.

‘The Ministry’, based on war correspondent and military historian Damien Lewis’s best-selling book of the same name, is billed as an “outrageous true story” about the wartime UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s and James Bond author Ian Fleming’s secret combat organisation.

As per a synopsis, quoted by Variety, “this clandestine squad’s unconventional and entirely ‘ungentlemanly’ fighting techniques against the Nazis significantly changed the course of the war and gave birth to the modern Black Ops unit.”

