With just over a month to go for the Assembly elections in Karnataka, photos of a state BJP MLA with an unidentified woman are doing the rounds on social media.

The development comes as another setback to the ruling party in the state ahead of the May 10 polls.

The alleged photos are of BJP MLA Sanjeev Mathandur from Puttur constituency in Dakshina Kannada.

Sources have said that it is a handiwork of BJP insiders in an effort to put pressure on the party to deny a ticket to the MLA.

Hectic lobbying is going on against him and even the Congress wants to wrestle the seat, the sources added.

Mathandur has not commented on the development.

Earlier, there were rumors about the MLA about a private video.

The sources went on to say that even though he has done good work on the ground, Mathandur has created many enemies within the party.

This latest development comes at a time when the BJP is still recovering from the shock of party MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s arrest.

