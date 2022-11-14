SPORTSWORLD

Phryges unveiled as official mascots of Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics

Paris 2024 organisers on Monday unveiled a Phrygian cap as the official mascot of the next Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The mascots, named the Phryges, were unveiled with just over 600 days to go before the opening of the Olympic Games in 2024. Both the Olympic and Paralympic Games use the same design with slight differences.

The Olympic Phryge is triangular in shape and comes with a friendly smile, blue eyes, a tricolour ribbon and big coloured sneakers. The Paralympic version features a prosthetic leg that goes to the knee.

“The mascots have always occupied a special place in the history of the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet. “They form the emotional bond between the Games and the people, contributing to the atmosphere and festive spirit in the stadiums and other Olympic venues.”

The organisers said they want to deliver the idea that sport can change everything and that it deserves to have a leading place in society through the mascots, reports Xinhua.

“It’s time to bring the sport into our everyday lives — all sports and every way of experiencing sport — through participation and encouragement,” Paris 2024 said in a statement.

Licensed products of the mascots will be available from November 15 at the Paris 2024 official store.

A man on skis, called Schuss, became the first character to appear as an unofficial mascot at the 1968 Grenoble Olympic Winter Games.

Waldi, a multi-coloured dachshund, was considered the first official mascot of the Olympic Games in Munich in 1972. Mascots have since become the most popular and memorable Olympic ambassadors at each instalment of the Games.

20221114-225602

