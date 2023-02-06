The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested one more person from Bihar’s Motihari district, in connection with a case related to the busting of a suspected terror module in the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna, an official said.

The arrested individual has been identified as Irshad a.k.a. Belal. He was apprehended from Jitaura village, an official said, adding that two iron swords and a banner of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) were also later recovered from a hideout at Parsauni village in Muzaffarpur district.

The NIA said that Irshad — the seventh accused in the case, was found to have been actively involved in PFI’s criminal conspiracy to spread communal hatred and enmity.

Irshad had attended training classes held under the garb of Physical Education at Ahmad Palace in Patna’s Phulwari Sharif area.

He was also associated with PFI’s training centres and activities.

Six persons were arrested earlier in this case pertaining to PFI’s unlawful and violent activities.

The case was initially registered at Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna on July 12, 2022, and 10 days later, the probe into the matter was taken over by the NIA.

One person –Yakoob, is still absconding. He had recently posted a derogatory and inflammatory Facebook video, aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony. Many Facebook users have criticised that post.

Earlier on Sunday, the NIA had carried out extensive searches in Motihari district of Bihar, and had arrested two persons.

