Physically-abled man in UP caught selling liquour

Lakhimpur Kheri, Sep 10 (IANS) A physically challenged man was caught in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district for allegedly selling illicit liquor.

The accused Amit Kumar, who is the sole breadwinner for a family of five, wa, however, released by the police after they learned that he had not received his disability pension for the past three months and had been selling liquor, pan masala, balloons and candies on his tricycle to make ends meet.

Kumar is a resident of Baslipur village and his father had died eight years ago due to prolonged illness.

He contracted poliomyelitis when he was just three, and one of his legs was paralysed.

Kumar said he used to earn between Rs 50 and Rs 100 a day by selling articles on his tricycle, but his savings dried up during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A police spokesman said: “We decided to release Amit after learning about his financial background. We even provided him with some money after he promised that he will not sell liquor again.”

Gola police station SHO Anil Kumar said: “Amit was held with a few pouches of illicit liquor and booked under the Excise Act. He was, however, released after a warning that he would stay away from such activities.”

–IANS

amita/ksk/