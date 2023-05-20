SOUTH ASIA

Physically challenged Malaysian climber missing after summiting Mt. Everest

NewsWire
0
0

A physically challenged Malaysian climber has gone missing after summiting Mt. Everest, the company that organised his expedition said on Saturday.

Muhammad Hawari Bin Hashim, 33, has been missing since Friday after he descended to Camp IV which is at 7,925 meters above sea level, Nivesh Karki, executive director of Pioneer Adventure Pvt. Ltd., told Xinhua news agency.

“When our mountaineering guides went for a rescue operation for another Malaysian climber who had become ill from Camp IV, Hawari went missing,” Karki.

Hawari was no longer at Camp IV when the guides reached the site, he added.

“We have been searching for him by inquiring climbers from Camp I to camp IV since Friday but he has not been found yet,” added Karki.

Karki’s team has four Malaysian climbers, but Hawari is the only one to ascend the 8,848.86-meter-high peak.

Ampuan Yaacub, a Malaysian police officer, died at Camp IV because of energy loss, said Karki.

Yaacub became the ninth climber to die on the world’s tallest peak during this spring climbing season.

A record 478 climbers from 65 countries and regions have received permits to summit Mt. Everest this climbing season, as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the first ascent of the peak, according to Nepal’s Department of Tourism.

20230520-140803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Explosive ISI presser hints at elements behind Arshad Sharif’s murder, demolishes...

    ‘If Bajwa was super king, were you his servant?’, Maryam asks...

    272 Afghan IDPs return to home provinces

    Imran Khan spews venom against an institution that raised him, says...