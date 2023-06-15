INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Physically fit at the age of 88, can do boxing’: Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama, the elderly globetrotting Buddhist monk known for his simplicity and jovial style, on Thursday said he is physically fit at the age of 88 years and can do combat sports like boxing.

When asked about his physical well-being by one of the participants of 27th Annual Gurukul Programme, the 14th Dalai Lama replied: “I always take the advice of a Tibetan doctor and an allopathic doctor. They say my physical health is very good. So in another 15-20 years there is no question, I can live.

“And my physical condition is quite strong. So if necessary, boxing at the age of 88 years… I can (do),” he replied jokingly with the formation of the fist whilst punching after removing his trademark maroon robes from shoulders.

During his interaction, Dalai Lama spoke about the relevance of the Tibetan tradition of Buddhism in the 21st century, adding: “While we are followers of Buddha’s dharma, we also ensure to critically analyse and examine Buddha’s teachings for their efficacy and relevance with the changing times.

“I uphold deep respect for different faith and one of my lifelong core commitments is to promote religious harmony,” Dalai Lama said.

He further expressed great admiration for the Nalanda tradition and reiterated his principal commitment to revive that ancient Indian tradition asserting its relevance in today’s world.

The Dalai Lama has often been quoted as saying China is built on lies and its officials are hypocrites.

Often humorously, he puts his index fingers either side of his head to mimic the devil’s horns while saying, “some Chinese officials describe me as a demon.”

