Physio Leipus parts way with Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata, July 19 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) physiotherapist Andrew Leipus will no longer be part of the set-up as he has decided to move on after spending 12 years with the franchise, the former India team physio said in a tweet.

“After 12 seasons I’m moving on from KKR. Thanks to all the many coaches, players, support staff, management & the owners for an amazing journey & memories created over the years,” Leipus tweeted with a photo of him standing in front of the KKR jersey.

Australian Leipus was India’s physiotherapist from 1999-2004, also being at the helm of the National Cricket Academy.

KKR also parted ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and his assistant Simon Katich earlier in the week.

Kallis, who took over as head coach in October 2015 from Trevor Bayliss, helped KKR reach three consecutive play-offs before failing to make the cut in 2019.

KKR won 32 of their 61 games under the tutelage of Kallis and Katich.

In this year’s IPL, the two-time champions finished fifth, losing out on play-off qualification based on net run-rate after a six-match losing streak midway through the season.

KKR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Venky Mysore said in a statement that they would be exploring ways to work with Kallis as part of the franchise’s global brand.

“Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family and will always remain so. We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Rider brand as a global brand,” Mysore was quoted as saying by the KKR website.

Kallis, in a statement, said: “After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and head coach, it’s time to explore new opportunities. I would to like to thank the owners, management and fellow players for many happy memories.”

–IANS

dm/bbh