Surat Police found a 25-year old physiotherapist’s body from the Tapi river bank on Wednesday morning. The woman had married just 27 days ago.

Assistant Commissioner of Police L.B. Zala told mediapersons that the police on Wednesday morning received a call about a woman’s body lying on the river bank. During preliminary investigation, the police identified the woman as Hemangini Derick Patel. Her body was sent to the SMIMER hospital for post-mortem.

She might have jumped to into the river and committed suicide, but post-mortem report will reveal how she died, because of drowning or some other reason.

According to her family members, the woman had gone missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Her family members had informed the Rander Police station that Hemangini is not traceable and has gone missing.

