INDIA

Physiotherapist found dead in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

Surat Police found a 25-year old physiotherapist’s body from the Tapi river bank on Wednesday morning. The woman had married just 27 days ago.

Assistant Commissioner of Police L.B. Zala told mediapersons that the police on Wednesday morning received a call about a woman’s body lying on the river bank. During preliminary investigation, the police identified the woman as Hemangini Derick Patel. Her body was sent to the SMIMER hospital for post-mortem.

She might have jumped to into the river and committed suicide, but post-mortem report will reveal how she died, because of drowning or some other reason.

According to her family members, the woman had gone missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Her family members had informed the Rander Police station that Hemangini is not traceable and has gone missing.

20230105-193606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s social media norms won’t change with Musk’s Twitter takeover: Minister

    ‘Rs 9K per month nothing but exploitation’: SC on Odisha home...

    Cong expels Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in RS poll

    Two officials held in Assam for taking bribe