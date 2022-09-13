ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pia Bajpiee excited about ‘Lost’ premiere at Chicago South Asian film fest

Actress Pia Bajpiee is on cloud nine as her movie ‘Lost’ is selected as ‘Opening Night Premiere Film’ at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2022.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, it features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

The actress, who has appeared in Venkat Prabhu’s comedy drama ‘Goa’, Tamil film ‘Ko’, Telugu movie ‘Dalam’, ‘Masters’ (Malayalam) and ‘Mumbai Delhi Mumbai’ (Hindi), expressed hope that the international audience would appreciate her role of a small-town girl with big dreams and ambitions.

Pia said: “The wait and all the delay in context to the movie was worth it. I have high hopes for this movie and am sure that my role would please the audience. Being from a small town, I have a very selective audience and through this movie I wanna prove myself and reach internationally.”

‘Lost’ is about a young female crime reporter and her mission to find the truth and the reason behind the sudden disappearance of a theatre activist.

Chicago South Asian Film Festival was founded in 1964 by filmmaker and graphic artist Michael Kutza. It is the longest-running film festival in North America.

