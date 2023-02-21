ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pia Bajpiee recalls how she continued shooting for 'Lost' when her brother passed away

Actress Pia Bajpiee recalled how she continued to shoot for her latest film ‘Lost’ even though she lost her brother during the same period.

Although it was tough, the kind of response she received from the audience was satisfying and overwhelming, Pia said.

She said: “I feel blessed to receive such a kind of love and praise from the audience. This movie was around the period when I was not in my senses. The phase when I just lost my brother, my tears were not stopping but still due to professional commitments, I shot on the given dates.”

The actress, who is known for her roles in Venkat Prabhu’s comedy-drama ‘Goa’, Tamil film ‘Ko’, Telugu movie ‘Dalam’, Malayalam movie ‘Masters’ and Hindi movie ‘Mumbai Delhi Mumbai’, said that the industry gave her due respect and recognition and she got opportunities to explore her acting career.

“It was overwhelming with the way the industry is welcoming me. This year I have a lot of promising characters with different shades. Though the movie had just been released, I have been receiving a lot of messages and calls from the people who watched it. It makes me happy that my fans are praising my efforts. I hope to get more opportunities to grow in the future.”

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film also features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

‘Lost’ is about a young woman crime reporter, her mission to find the truth, and reason behind sudden disappearance of a theatre activist.

