In a major embarrassment to the ruling BJP party in Karnataka, a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a rowdy sheeter Fighter Ravi greeting each other with folded hands during his recent visit to the state, is doing rounds on social media.

The opposition parties have made it a big issue and are attacking not only the BJP but also the Prime Minister.

Karnataka Congress unit continued its attack on ruling BJP on Tuesday for “allowing” a rowdy sheeter to welcome the Prime Minister during the inauguration of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

According to sources in BJP, the party top brass is upset over the development and sought a report on the issue. The high command has expressed its displeasure over allowing a controversial personality to welcome PM Modi and creating embarrassment for him.

Taking to social media, the Congress said, “how come ‘Sarva Jnani’ (one who knows everything) who knows everything about the world, does not have information about fighter Ravi?”

PM Modi gets the list of those who welcome him beforehand. Right? Congress taunted the BJP. While welcoming PM Modi to Mandya, rowdy sheeter Fighter Ravi was allowed. The PM had folded his hands and greeted him back at the time of his reception.

Pictures of PM Modi folding both the hands before Fighter Ravu is going viral on social media. Congress questioned PM Modi respectfully joining hands before a rowdy sheeter.

Defending the BJP, Union Minister for State from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje has maintained that PM Modi does not even know who the Fighter Ravi is.

Attacking Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Congress claimed that her statement is an insult to the “BJP Rowdy Morcha”.

Ruling BJP was alleged of allowing rowdy elements to join the party earlier. Congress alleged that BJP leaders had close connections with Santro Ravi, another rowdy sheeter. As the issue became controversial, he was arrested and sent to prison. The present development has also embarrassed the ruling BJP.

