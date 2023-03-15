INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Pick me up if you have guts’: Cong MLA slams her own party’s minister

Another instance of factions in the Rajasthan unit of Congress came to the fore when Divya Maderna, an MLA from Jodhpur’s Osian criticised her own party’s parliamentary minister Shanti Dhariwal in the assembly, questioning him why the allocation of funds for construction of roads in her constituency was suddenly cancelled.

Maderna, while speaking on the demands for grants, said: “All this has happened because of political malice. I opposed some of your words… and then you suddenly cancelled the fund allocation for construction of roads in my area.”

Maderna also protested against calling BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena a terrorist.

She said: “Gujjars are voters of Congress. Meenas also like Congress, but you called their respected leader a terrorist. How did you behave with Manju Jat, a war widow? All these three communities have been traditional voters of Congress. Elections are upcoming in Rajasthan. In which direction are you going?”

Manju Jat was picked from the protest site after her 10 days of protest. Kirodi Lal Meena supported her but he was called a terrorist by Dhariwal.

Maderna further said “if the funds for roads in my constituency are not approved, I will also sit on dharna with the people of Osian. If you have guts, pick me up at 3 a.m. in the night!”

