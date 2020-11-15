PICK OF THE WEEK (Nov 15)

Recommendation by Centrum Broking

Given the H1 performance, we have raised our volume assumption to 38/39mmscmd for FY21/22E (36.3/37.3mmscmd earlier) with no changes in tariff assumptions as well. With very strong demand momentum from CGD, Power and other segments, we see growth at comfortable levels for GSPL over FY21-22e. We therefore, raise our EPS estimates to Rs18.5/Rs19.2 for FY21/22E. Additionally, higher value derived from Gujarat Gas of Rs121/sh (at 40% discount to CMP) also provides material support to our target price of Rs260, +39% upside. Maintain BUY

Lupin — Add

We expect better ramp-up of gPro-air and better flu season to pick-up in 2H. The injectable portfolio launch may also be slightly gradual. In FY21E, bEtanercept launch and gFostair launch to add to earnings in EU. While the consistent higher R&D and higher other expenses we have lowered our estimates by 6%/5% for FY21E/FY22E, respectively. We maintain our ADD rating. At CMP of Rs917 trades at 37x FY21E EPS of Rs26 and 21x FY22E EPS of Rs 44.2

State Bank of India — Buy

Recommendation by Geojit Financial Services

With Credit-Deposit ratio of 61.27% during such cyclical lows, the bank is well positioned to deploy its excess liquidity into the credit growth. Since the bank is also adequately capitalised, we believe the stock is currently trading at a discount. We therefore reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs. 294 using the SOTP methodology, valuing the standalone bank at 0.7x FY22E BVPS at Rs.216 and subsidiaries at Rs.97.

Oil India — Buy

OIL continues its efforts to cap the gas well at Baghjan, with the loss of production from the same at 1% of overall output. Having said that, this incident, coupled with lockdown related constraints underpins our assumptions of 2.5% yoy production decline in FY21E. Given H1 performance (EBITDA of Rs10.5bn declined 63% yoy, PAT of Rs1.3bn dip 90% yoy, oil realizations dipped 43% yoy and Oil output down 8% yoy), we factor marginally lower O+G production and lower oil & gas realizations, revising EPS down by 14.7/6% for FY21/22E. TP unchanged at Rs95/sh (standalone business at DCF, 4x PER for NRL/BCPL stake, US$1/boe for Vankor/Taas stake). Reiterate ADD

GAIL — Add

Given the weak H1 performance, we have moderated margins for the petchem/trading segment and lowered the trading volumes from earlier estimates resulting in revision of EPS downwards by 2/0.5% for FY21/22E. While current valuations of 6.6x FY21E EPS are not challenging, we do not see any rerating triggers in the next 12Mth for GAIL with continued uncertain prospects for Gas trading and only a slow ramp up in overall Gas demand to keep EPS growth muted. Reiterate ADD.

Godrej Consumer Products — Buy

Recommendation by Geojit Financial Services

GCPL posted double digit growth across the regions and performed better-thanexpected during the quarter. We believe growth momentum should continue on scale up in different products categories along with the new products launches and margin expansion on reduced cost. Given current upside potential, we upgrade our rating to BUY on the stock with a revised TP of Rs. 776 based on 41x FY22E P/E.

Maruti Suzuki — Buy

Recommendation by LKP Securities