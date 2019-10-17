Pick The Oberoi Vrinda to explore Kerala backwaters

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANSlife) Kerala isnt called “Gods Own Country” for nothing; the picturesque backwaters of Kerala are one of Indias most enchanting holiday destinations. Not to mention a self-supporting ecosystem brimming with aquatic, plant and bird life, these are a totally unique network that meanders past palm tree-fringed rice paddies and villages, before flowing into the Arabian Sea.

What is the best way to experience this oasis? Our vote goes to The Oberoi Vrinda, Luxury Kerala Cruiser. This exclusive motor vessel with eight deluxe air-conditioned cabins, offering some of the most luxurious accommodation and privacy on the backwaters of Kerala. Furnished with king-sized beds, panelled with rich, polished teak flooring and filled with natural light, the cabins are supremely comfortable and provide complimentary on-board services including a 24-hour personal butler.

And, if that’s not enough to build your curiosity, then guests looking for luxury cruise dining in Kerala will be delighted by the culinary offerings. The Restaurant on board serves a wide range of international and local delicacies, freshly prepared by the master chefs; it is the only motor vessel offering international and regional cuisine from an on-board kitchen.

Added to this are the golden beaches, lofty mountain ranges, powerful art forms and villages one can visit. The Oberoi Vrinda offers two and three night itineraries to pick from, giving you the liberty to do as much or as little as you please. The itineraries include accommodation, all meals on board, sightseeing excursion with a guide, evening entertainment and transfers to and from Cochin airport to the Vembanad Lake jetty.

If you’re looking for a rejuvenating break for a long weekend or just want to explore Kerala this is just the right fit.

