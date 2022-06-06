INDIALIFESTYLE

Picking the right colour for your rug

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, June 6 (IANSlife) Carpets come in a vast range of hues, so it’s important to pick wisely and personalise your space. You may select from solid to multi-coloured elements depending on what best fit your needs.

Here are a few simple guidelines by Chetan Mathur and Harshvardhan Ruia of Villedomo to help you choose the correct rug colour:

Match the carpeting to the decor of your space

Each place has its own personality and function. Recognise the function that your room will serve for you and select the appropriate hue. If you want to make a small place appear larger, use bright colours. For such rooms, pastel colours, white, or a combination of pale and bright colours are appropriate. Use subdued blue or green tones in a room that is overly adorned or in a setting where you wish to instil serenity. Monochromes are also a good choice for this type of setting. Choose colours like orange, crimson, or light green for your busy zones where you want a pop of colour. Dark tones of burgundy, cocoa, or navy are also popular for a deep, rich look. These colours add cosiness and warmth to the room while also giving it a classy appearance.

When it comes to deciding on a rug colour, follow the fundamentals

When choosing a rug, it’s generally a good idea to have a colour scheme in mind. Choosing muted tones for a bright colour scheme and a bright hue for a muted scheme can encourage the decor to blend along. For vividly coloured walls, choose tones of grey and light tans. Warm yellow or orange walls are also options for light or subdued walls. The colour of your rug will assist you in drawing the visitor’s attention to the appropriate area. If you’ve already decorated the space, make sure your rug coordinates with the blankets, cushions, and wall art to create a cohesive appearance. The idea is to choose a hue that accentuates the current décor.

For decisively furnished spaces

If your rooms are monochromatic, you can experiment with patterned carpets. A patterned rug may bring your home to life if you’re comfortable mixing and matching patterns. Your furniture can serve as a starting point for this; match the tones of your furniture to the carpeting.

Effective methods for deciding on a rug colour

The house’s flooring is an important consideration when selecting a rug for your room. If your home’s floor is dark, you should choose a dark rug to match it.

Bright and pastel colours work as well on light-coloured flooring. If you want your rug to be the focal point of your room, use muted walls and flooring and an exotic coloured rug. Bright reds, oranges, and blues — in fact, any colour combination that sticks out — will work well together. As a result, the rug will become an immediate discussion starter and offer your space a distinct personality.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

20220606-132002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    OPS hits out against TN govt over opening of Mullaperiyar shutters

    RSS ideologue alleges secret deal between Kerala CPI-M and State BJP

    For Zahoor’s family, making ‘Harisa’ is two-century old passion

    Indian Navy’s ‘Milan’ in a pandemic stricken world