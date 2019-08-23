Pickpocket flees from police custody

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) A 21-year-old pickpocket fled from police custody from the Samaypur Badli police station in outer North Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused identified as Rohit, a resident of Samaypur Badli area, was arrested in a snatching case on Tuesday evening.

“Later in the night he escaped from custody. A case of snatching was reported on August 17 after which the police started looking for the accused. A minor was apprehended for the alleged crime and he revealed the involvement of Rohit. On Tuesday, he was trapped and arrested,” said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer North Delhi).

The police said that while Rohit was in the lock up, he told a constable that he needed to use the washroom and managed to escape from custody.

“Teams have been formed to nab the accused,” Sharma said.

