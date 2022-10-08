ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Picture of parents of Mohan Raja, Jayam Ravi next to sons’ film posters go viral

A picture tweeted by director Mohan Raja in which his parents are seen standing next to the posters of director Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ and his film, ‘Godfather’, is winning hearts on the Internet.

The ace director tweeted the picture of his parents at the cinemas and wrote: “Proud parents!!! #PS1 #Godfather.”

While Mohan Raja has directed the Telugu hit film, ‘Godfather’, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead, his younger brother Jayam Ravi plays the titular role of Arun Mozhi Varman in director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’.

Mohan Raja also retweeted an industry tracker’s tweet that read: “Brothers are ruling USA Box Office. Younger brother actor Jayam Ravi’s ‘PS1’ and elder brother director Jayam Mohan Raja’s ‘GodFather’ are the top two Indian movies at the USA Box Office at present.

Several people have liked the picture including actress Genelia, who wrote: “How cute! Congratulations Jayam Mohan Raja! Congratulations Jayam Ravi! So proud of you guys.”

