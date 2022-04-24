The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is planning to display the pictures of 75 freedom fighters alongwith their quotes on the view cutters that will be installed on the railing of the Safdarjung Flyover.

The existing acrylic sheet view cutters are installed for the safety and security of the VVIP movements but they are vandalised frequently.

“The proposed view cutters will not only enhance the aesthetic of the area but also be durable and long lasting. The state of art view cutter will be viewed by the public passing from there,” NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said.

He further informed that the total estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs 75 lakhs and the work will be awarded soon once the tender formalities are completed.

Upadhyay said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already announced the Swachhta Mission during 2014 to ensure cleanliness in market areas, public places, roads, parks in each city.

“The motive of NDMC behind this initiative is to beautify the NDMC area and to achieve 7 Star ranking in the forthcoming Swachata Survekshan 2022,” he said.

Notably, under the Prerak Daaur Samman, a new performance category introduced under Swachh Survekshan 2021, the NDMC was categorised as ‘Divya’ (Platinum), among four other cities.

