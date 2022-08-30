‘James Bond’ star Pierce Brosnan has hit back at social media trolls and said that he and his wife Keely turned down offers for weight loss surgery after a fat-shaming Facebook post about them went viral.

The James Bond actor, who has been married to Keely for almost 22-years, gushed over her figure after a close friend of theirs reportedly offered to help Keely out with weight loss surgery, reports mirror.co.uk.

The Irish actor, 69, hit back at trolls who made nasty comments on his wife’s figure, after a Facebook post about the married couple went viral earlier this year.

In the post, a Facebook user made hurtful comments about how different Keely looks now compared to when she first married the veteran actor back in 2001.

One image saw the couple pose on the beach when they were much younger, thirty years ago – in the nineties – while the other image was snapped more recently, with the pair looking different – naturally.

After the post went viral, with endless fat-shaming comments, Brosnan allegedly hit back at the trolls while slamming a friend’s surgery offer.

He reportedly insisted that ‘he loves every curve’ of his wife’s body in a sweet message for his wife after the images went viral.

After the post reportedly came to the actor’s attention, he was quick to throw his support behind his wife, insisting that he sees her as the most beautiful woman in the world.

The much-loved Irish actor reportedly hit back: “Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight. But I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children.

“In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love.”

The pair had been dating for several years in the nineties before they eventually tied the knot in 2001.

