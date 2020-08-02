Pietersen shares cozy Sunday picture by fireplace on social media

Southampton, Aug 2 (IANS) Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen took to social media to share a glimpse of a lazy Sunday afternoon by the fireplace. Pietersen posted a photo on Twitter with the caption: “Sunday is braai day!”

Besides the fireplace, there was some meat kept as Pietersen tried to reflect his mood through the capture.

Earlier, Pietersen revealed it was an email from former India captain Rahul Dravid that helped him master the art of playing spin. Pietersen was one of the better players of spin in England and is rated as one of their finest of all time.

“Dravid wrote me the most beautiful email, explaining the art of playing spin and ever since then it was a whole new world,” Pietersen was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“The key point was looking for the length as soon as the ball was delivered — wait for the spinner and make your decision.”

Pietersen is currently doing commentary in the three-match England and Ireland ODI series.

