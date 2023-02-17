INDIALIFESTYLE

Pigeon with message leaves people guessing

In an interesting incident, a pigeon carrying a letter was found in Kathara village of Bidhnu in Kanpur.

The pigeon with a piece of paper around its neck, and having some Urdu text written on it along with blood stains on the other side, was found perched at the entrance of a local resident’s house on Thursday.

According to reports, farmer Dharmendra Kushwaha of the village was feeding the cattle, when he found a grey pigeon sitting at the entrance of his house. It was constantly cooing. On giving a closer look, he found a piece of paper tied around the pigeon’s neck with a white thread.

Later, Dharmendra caught the bird with the help of some neighbours.

“I thought it was a love letter for someone. On opening the piece of paper, I saw that there were seven lines in Urdu written in blue ink. The whole text was written in a square box,” he told reporters.

“There were some blood stains on the other side of the paper,” he added.

The villagers put the pigeon in a cage and alerted the police control room.

At the same time, they also started searching for Urdu experts to decipher the meaning of the text.

ACP Ghatampur Dinesh Kumar Shukla said, “The pigeon was carrying a ‘tabiz’ (amulet) around its neck. The police tried to release the pigeon, but it kept on returning.”

