INDIASPORTS

PIL against ace cricketers and actors in Bihar court for ‘encouraging’ gambling

NewsWire
0
0

A social activist in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in a district court against former Indian cricket captain and BCCI president Saurav Ganguly, cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, actor Aamir Khan and others, accusing them of encouraging gambling.

In the petition moved in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court, Tammanah Hashmi claimed that these sportsmen and actors are playing with the present and future of youths by making them involve themselves in gambling through various online games related to the IPL.

“They are misleading the youths of the country and forcing them to get involved in gambling. They are luring them with attractive prizes but it can also make a youth become addicted to gambling,” he said.

“The cricket and film icons are promoting various gaming shows and encouraging people to make teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Some of them have won the prizes but it also has consequences of people becoming an addict of gambling as well,” he said.

The next hearing of this case is scheduled on April 22.

Hashmi has filed several PILs against prominent persons on various issues in the past.

20230411-233004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hijab row: K’taka colleges reopen amid tight security

    Lt Gen DP Pandey hands over command of GoC Chinar corps...

    I protested against ED questioning Rahul, why is my brother being...

    Permanent appointment of teachers begins in DU affiliated colleges