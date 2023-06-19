INDIA

PIL filed in Madras HC against Senthil Balaji continuing as minister without portfolio

NewsWire
0
0

Advocate M.L. Ravi of Desiya Makkal Shakthi Katchi, a political party in Tamil Nadu, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court against Senthil Balaji continuing as a minister without portfolio in the Stalin cabinet.

The advocate in his petition questioned the propriety in Senthil Balaji continuing in the cabinet even after he was sent to judicial custody in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The petitioner urged the Court to quash a press release issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on June 16 stating that Senthil Balaji would continue as a minister in the Stalin cabinet without his portfolios including Electricity, Excise and Prohibition. These portfolios have been allocated to two other ministers.

Ravi pointed out that the DIPR press release was issued within hours after Raj Bhavan had issued a communique stating that Governor RN Ravi was agreeable to divest the portfolios of Senthil Balaji and hand them over to two other ministers. However, the communique clearly stated that the Governor was not in favour of the minister continuing in the cabinet.

The litigant pointed out that as per Article 164 of the Constitution, ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor. Then how could the Tamil Nadu government go against the will of the Governor and allow a person in judicial custody to continue as a minister?

The petitioner stated that the continuation of the minister in the cabinet was unjust and unwarranted.

20230619-183803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED conducts raids in Bengal in money laundering case involving Bangladeshi...

    Eid Mubarak: Feast to your hearts content

    Delhi man hit by bullet on face during celebratory firing

    NIA arrests PFI operative from Bihar