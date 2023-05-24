INDIA

PIL filed in Madras HC for crackdown on govt-run liquor outlets

NewsWire
0
0

The Madras High Court is likely to list a PIL filed by a Coimbatore-based activist R. Boomiraj for a crackdown by the police on bars attached to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) to prevent sale of spurious liquor.

The petitioner stated before the court that two people died in Thanjavur after consuming spurious liquor from a Tasmac outlet and said that the local police must be allowed to conduct periodical crackdown on these Tasmac outlets.

The PIL also said that there should be an effective crackdown against the presence of spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu and cited the tragic deaths of 22 people in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

The PIL is expected to be listed before the vacation bench of Justices B. Pugalenthi and V. Lakshminarayanan on Thursday. The PIL petition also wanted banning the sale of liquor in all Tasmac shops till the PIL is disposed off.

20230524-125605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre to offload up to 1.5% stake in ONGC via OFS

    India pushing for permanent seat on expanded UN Security Council

    Delhi HC to hear Sukesh’s plea on July 31 in 2017...

    KK Modi Group celebrates late KK Modi’s 82nd birth anniversary