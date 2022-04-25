INDIA

PIL filed in Raj HC against demolition of 300-yr-old Alwar temple

NewsWire
0
0

A PIL was filed in the Rajasthan High Court on Monday against the demolition of a 300-year-old Shiva temple in Alwar, in which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the District Collector have been made party.

According to information, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Executive Officer, Municipality and others were also named in the case.

Advocate Amitosh Pareek said that the PIL was filed regarding the demolition drive in Rajgarh carried out in an unconstitutional manner in which shops and temples, including the ancient Shiva temple, were demolished by the state government in the name of a master plan.

“By vandalising the Shiva temple in an unconstitutional way, the sentiments of Hindu society have been hurt and the fundamental rights of innocent people have been violated. Keeping all these things in mind, we have filed a public interest litigation. The petitioner in this case is Prakash Thakuria and state government has been made the respondent,” he added.

20220425-133801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    It’s becoming a trend to file FIRs alleging sexual harassment: Delhi...

    Public not ready to believe in PM: Rahul Gandhi

    Rape-accused actor Pearl Puri granted bail

    A series of dramatic readings to feature subcontinent’s classic literature