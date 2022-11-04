SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

PIL in Calcutta HC over removal of Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed at Calcutta High Court against the removal of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

The PIL, filed by advocate Ramaprasad Sarkar, is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

Sarkar’s argument is that Ganguly was removed from the BCCI chief’s post despite there was a clear order from the Supreme Court that he could continue in that chair for another three years. “The apex court order also cleared the way for Jay Shah to continue as BCCI Secretary for another three years till 2025. However, despite Shah continuing to remain in his chair, Ganguly was removed,” he said.

He also said that being the former captain of the Indian cricket team and also former player of the Bengal team, Ganguly is the pride of Bengal. “This is an insult for the state. There is surely some political conspiracy behind his dismissal,” he said.

Following Ganguly’s removal as BCCI President, there was tremendous political uproar in West Bengal. None other than Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee batted for him and described his removal as political conspiracy and injustice towards him. She said she would ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Ganguly India’s representative as International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman. However, it also did not happen.

After being removed as BCCI President, Ganguly announced that he will be contesting to become President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). However, at the last moment, he backed out and instead supported his elder brother, Snehasis Ganguly, also a former Bengal team player, for that post.

