PIL in Delhi HC seeks setting up of 42 more commercial courts

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking direction for setting up more commercial courts, as per the Delhi government’s notice dated April 13, 2021, to ensure speedy redressal of commercial cases.

The plea was filed by activist-lawyer Amit Sahni in the form of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The plea stated that despite the High Court’s order dared July 5, 2022, directing its Registrar General, the Delhi government and others to set up 42 commercial courts within six months’ time, this was not done till date date.

Earlier, a division bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad had noted its administrative side’s submission, stating that a shortage of courtrooms is coming in the way of immediately starting additional commercial courts which will be established once the infrastructure is completed.

“The delay caused in the dispensation of justice has been taken note of by High Courts and the Supreme Court from time to time and the directions have been issued to recruit for the pending vacancies in different courts of the country,” the petitioner said.

At present, only 22 commercial courts are functioning in the capital.

The petiton read: “As against the world’s best practice towards the timeline for disposal of commercial disputes of 164 days, Delhi takes 747 days in deciding a commercial dispute. Mumbai, on average, takes only 182 days.”

“Delhi courts have been over-burdened, as per the data available on the official website of District Courts, Delhi,” the petitioner added.

