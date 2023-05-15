A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday regarding the “blockade” in front of the Supreme Court by Delhi Police.

Petitioner, Mamta Rani (39), who is a practising lawyer at the Supreme Court, has alleged that the advocates and even common motorists going to the high court and the top court are facing huge inconvenience and precious time loss due to blockade at different crossings on Mathura Road including the roundabout at the corner of Krishi Bhawan and Rail Bhawan from Raisina Road from Janpath.

The PIL said that since December 2022, the different crossings at Mathura Road were blocked, preventing right turns while coming from an additional building of the top court towards either the main building of the Supreme Court or towards the high court. Due to this, advocates have to drive for more than five kilometres, against just 300 metres to 400 metres for going from the additional building of the top court to the main building of the top court, and this is not only arbitrary but also a waste of precious time of advocates appearing in the courts.

It claimed that this blockade by Delhi Police is also against the environment as it is causing more carbon dioxide emission in the atmosphere.

“The petitioner and other advocates approached the officials of Delhi Police and especially the traffic police personnel deputed in the area about the time period for which this blockade will continue, but every time the traffic police personnel expressed their inability to tell any time period for which this blockade is going to continue on Mathura Road,” it said.

The petitioner claimed that the advocates even approached the Police Commissioner and the Delhi government through email regarding the problems being faced every day while commuting from the top court to the high court, but no one even replied.

