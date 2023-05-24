A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in Madras High Court by an advocate against hotels and clubs “violating” liquor vending license condition in Tamil Nadu.

Advocate Suresh Babu in his PIL said that many private clubs and hotels in Chennai and other cities of Tamil Nadu were serving liquor beyond the stipulated times every day and were also allowing non-members of the clubs to consume alcohol within the club premises.

The petitioner also prayed before the court to give a direction to the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise to conduct surprise checks and inspections at the premises of those holding FL2 and FL3 licenses. He said that an FL2 license was issued to non-proprietary clubs to serve liquor to members and to guests who accompany the members. The FL3 license was issued to serve liquor to guests in the hotel and said that both these licenses were being misused widely.

The litigant Advocate Suresh Babu in the PIL told the court that he had made a representation to the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise on May 12 but no action was taken.

The petitioner said that clubs were supposed to serve liquor only between 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. but many clubs in Chennai city were serving liquor till 1 a.m. or 3 a.m. He said that the clubs were also allowing non members to consume liquor within its premises beyond the permissible hours.

Madras High Court Vacation bench, comprising Justices B. Pugalendhi and V. Lakshminarayanan, are expected to hear the PIL on Thursday.

20230524-151404