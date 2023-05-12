A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed at the Delhi High Court urging the court to direct the Law Commission of India to create a thorough report to prevent “fake cases” and reduce the police investigation time as well as time of the judiciary.

The PIL, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, has sought directions to the police to ask the complainant about her willingness to undergo scientific tests such as narco analysis, polygraphy, and brain mapping during the investigation to prove her allegation and record her statement in the FIR.

In order to establish the accused’s innocence and include her statement in the chargesheet, it also seeks direction to the police to inquire about the accused’s willingness to submit to narcotics analysis, polygraph testing, and brain mapping tests.

According to the plea, this will serve as a deterrence and drastically cut down on false cases, which will also save time for both police and judicial investigations.

“It will also secure the right to life, liberty, and dignity of thousands of innocent citizens who are under tremendous physical mental trauma and financial stress due to fake cases”, the plea read.

The plea states that the courts in many instances, have permitted the use of different scientific tests for further investigation.

