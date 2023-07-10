Field patrolling has been increased in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), following an alert issued by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) about possible poacher intrusion in 11 tiger reserves across the country, including Pilibhit and Amangarh Tiger Reserves in Uttar Pradesh.

The principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) of Uttar Pradesh, Sudhir Kumar Sharma, who also serves as the chief wildlife warden of the state, stated that the WCCB’s action was based on intelligence inputs received from their sources.

The authorities have initiated an intensive search and vehicle checking operation on all roads passing through the reserve.

Additionally, they have directed the identification of sensitive spots within the reserves and increased vigilance in those areas.

People residing near railway stations, bus stations, public shelter camps, temples, and abandoned structures are being checked. The police officials have been requested to assist forest personnel in identifying individuals, especially nomads, and conducting seizure operations when necessary.

The divisional forest officer (DFO) of PTR, said, “The monsoon season is crucial in terms of safety and security. Due to waterlogging, routine field patrolling becomes challenging during this time, which can be exploited by poachers and wildlife criminals.”

He added, “The wildlife criminals previously subjected to punitive action are under surveillance, and the local residents known as ‘Bagh Mitra’ living in villages within the eco-sensitive zone of the reserve have been instructed to keep a watchful eye on such individuals. They are encouraged to immediately report any suspicious information to the PTR authorities. Protective operations, including round-the-clock vehicle checking, are being carried out.”

According to a report by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the country reported the deaths of 117 tigers in the previous year, with 10 cases involving the seizure of tiger body.

2023071036834