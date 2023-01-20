Former Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, in continuation with his attacks on the Ashok Gehlot government, raised questions as to why no action was taken against the corruption cases reported during former CM Vasundhara Raje’s tenure.

Pilot was speaking at the Kisan Sammelan (farmers’ convention) in Pali on Thursday.

He said that it has been four years since the formation of the government, “why don’t we take action on the scams of Vasundhara Raje, which we spoke of and for which there is evidence? The Central government is unnecessarily troubling the Gandhi family and why doesn’t our government in Rajasthan take action on the scams reported during the BJP rule?

“The government was formed after hard work of 5 years. In those five years, Vasundhara’s government was in Rajasthan, we had challenged the Vasundhara government that we would expose your corruption and black deeds. Action will be taken against those found guilty. You all know that there were land and liquor scams during the BJP rule. Many fled the country. Lalit Modi ji is sitting abroad. Action should be taken against those people with whom his name was linked,” he added.

Pilot said, “The Congress government may repeat, but if action is not taken against those who were involved in corruption, by exposing whom we have formed the government in Rajasthan, then the public will not believe us. I do not talk about enmity, but take action on the allegations we have made, which have evidence.”

The Congress leader said, “The government sitting at the Center makes false allegations against our leaders. Case was filed against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and their income was also questioned. The Gandhi family is called for questioning, the security of a family which sacrificed lives for the sake of the country is withdrawn.

“Our government is sitting in Rajasthan, why don’t we take action against the BJP leaders who are involved in corruption. I do not want to work with a sense of vengeance, but those people who promised to take action will have to be held accountable,” he added.

Pilot has been vocal against his own government over issues related to paper leak and has also demanded compensation for farmers who sustained losses after their standing crops were damaged due to cold weather in Rajasthan.

Gehlot had referred to Pilot’s ‘rebellion’ in 2020 as “big Corona”, and said that “after Corona, a big Corona came inside our party.”

