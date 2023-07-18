INDIA

Pilot dies after Russian military plane crashes in Azov Sea

The pilot of a Russian Su-25 military aircraft was killed after the plane crashed near Russia’s Krasnodar region into the Sea of Azov, according to regional authorities.

The Su-25 plane crashed at about 3:00 p.m. local time on Monday into the Sea of Azov, local authorities said in a Telegram post. It was initially stated that no casualty or damage was reported, and the pilot safely ejected from the plane.

Yeysk regional governor Roman Bublik later confirmed that the pilot had died, Xinhua news agency reported.

The plane crashed while performing a training flight, local media reported, citing Russia’s Southern Military District.

According to preliminary information, the plane crashed due to engine failure.

