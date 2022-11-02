A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during his Mangarh visit, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday termed it an “interesting development”, saying the former had once heaped praises on Ghulam Nabi Azad and everyone knows what followed.

It should not be taken lightly, he added.

Days after the incident, Azad had quit the Congress to float his own party.

He also demanded action against the three leaders slapped with notices for calling an unofficial meeting of MLAs parallel to an official meeting called by the party high command.

“Our’s is a disciplined party where the same set of rules and regulations are applicable to all. Quick decisions should be taken even on notices. Kharge ji has taken over as the new party chief. It’s not possible that an incident of violation of rules is left unheeded,” he further said.

Party leader K.C. Venugopal had said that soon a decision will be taken on the fate of the three leaders, he said, adding “We all are busy in elections, soon the announcement of Gujarat polls will also be made.”

On a query regarding the upcoming Assembly polls, he said, “AICC will soon take a decision on the allocation of posts and the responsibilities. Only 13 months are left for the election so quick decisions have to be taken. We are winning Assembly elections in both the states,” he claimed.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting a huge response from the public which is unnerving the BJP, he said. Very soon, the yatra will enter Maharashtra and from there to Rajasthan.

Notably, Chief Minister Gehlot and PM Modi shared the stage in the meeting held at Mangarh Dham in Banswara on Tuesday during which Modi called the latter a “senior among the Chief Ministers in a way”.

Both the leaders also engaged in a private discussion which lasted 10 minutes. PM Modi had said “Ashokji is our senior most Chief Minister. We have worked together”.

