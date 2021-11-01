Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Monday were in Uttar Pradesh to attack the government on various issues.

Both the leaders come from Patel and Gujjar community which has strong presence in the state.

Sachin Pilot addressed a press conference in Lucknow to highlight the issue of fuel price rise and on the apology of ex-CAG Vinod Rai. Pilot accused the BJP of profiteering at the cost of common man’s suffering.

Pilot, who is staking claim for the post of Chief Minister in his home state of Rajasthan, has roots in Uttar Pradesh and Congress says he is bouncing back in the party a year after he revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Hardik Patel was deputed in Rai Bareli, in the constituency of party president Sonia Gandhi where he participated in Pratigya Yatra which ended on Monday. Hardik Patel is said to be the top choice to lead the state Congress unit. The Congress in UP is trying to place itself as a major player ahead of assembly polls and party General Secretary In charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been trying to woo women raising promises.

Priyanka Gandhi on Monday said that her party has prepared a separate manifesto for women for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The other assurances include an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month to ASHA and Anganwadi workers; appointment of women to 40 per cent posts according to the provisions of reservation; pension of Rs 1,000 to old widows; and opening of 75 skill schools that will be named after the brave women of the state.

The Congress is trying to bring the women power on its side for the assembly polls. Priyanka Gandhi had promised last month that all class 12 passed girls will be given smartphones while all graduate girls will get electric scooters if her party forms government in the state and 40 per cent tickets to women in upcoming elections in the state.

